Local psychologist offers strategies to avoid holiday blues amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays will look different this year as the world continues to slow the spread of COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has posed some challenges for some people including mental health.

A local Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Matthew Boland said there were a lot of changes this year including stay-at-home and travel restrictions.

“This year both stress and the election, COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest, racial tensions, and definitely unemployment can definitely add to people’s stress level during the holiday.”

According to a 2017 survey, a study found 38% of people said their stress levels increased during this time of year.

The study also found 56% of respondents reported they experienced the most amount of stress at work and only 29% experienced greater amounts of stress at home.

He said, “Sometimes people would experience the holiday blues because they might be thinking about people they might have lost in their lives and maybe the holidays was a special time for them.”

Dr. Boland continued, “Or maybe things in their life, that they did not have, but then wished they did, like say relationships or close relationships with other people or different financial circumstances.”

However, Dr. Boland said there are strategies to avoid the holiday blues including doing activities you enjoy, even if it means by yourself, express gratitude to people who might have had a good impact on your life, count your blessings, and setting aside time for yourself.

He said it may be tough not physically seeing family this year, but connecting with them virtually could optimize your health.

If you are having a hard transition this holiday Dr. Boland suggests reaching out to a mental health expert.

