First Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Nevada.

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted photos Monday morning and said:

“Thanks to Carson City Health for sharing these photos! While we wait for a widespread vaccine distribution, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing & stay home when you can.”

Nevada’s first shipment of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today. Thanks to @CCHealthEd for sharing these photos!



While we wait for a widespread vaccine distribution, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing & stay home when you can.

Last week, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup concluded that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.

The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

It joins the Pfizer vaccine as the second approved for use in these states.

