Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Douglas County deputy is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop in Gardnerville. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 near the corner of Douglas Avenue and Gilman Avenue.

Authorities said deputies observed Nicholas Berreman, a fugitive wanted for a parole violation out of California Department of Corrections, inside a vehicle driven by Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman. When deputies stopped the vehicle and attempted to arrest Berreman, authorities said he shot Sgt. John Lenz three times in the chest and face.

Both shots to his chest were stopped by his body armor. Another shot hit Sgt. Lenz on the left side of his face in his cheek.

A shooting involving a Douglas County deputy is under investigation. (Citywide Video News)

Sgt. Lenz was taken by deputies to Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville and then flown via Care Flight to Renown Medical Center where he was treated for his wounds.

Berreman was shot in his right hand and was taken by East Fork Fire Protection District to Carson Valley Medical Center and treated for his wounds.

He was booked into the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Jail for Battery with Deadly Weapon on Protected Person, Battery with a Deadly Weapon resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person, Possession of a Firearm by Intoxicated Person, Discharge of a Firearm in Public and Fugitive from Justice.

Horse-Berreman was booked into the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for Harboring/Aiding a Felony Offender.

Berreman has a lengthy criminal history including Resisting Police Officer, Battery, Obstructing Resisting Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property and Assault on a Police Officer. Berreman was convicted of assault with a firearm on a Police Officer in Alpine County, CA. Berreman was sentenced to 4 years in prison in June of 2019, but released prior to serving his full sentence. Berreman was listed as having violent tendencies on the arrest warrant.

“I have been to see Deputy Lenz and his family and we are all extremely grateful for the outpour of support from the community. I am confident that Deputy Lenz will recover and want to thank the medical staff at Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown for their excellent treatment of John,” stated Sheriff Dan Coverley.

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted support saying, “Kathy and I are praying for the speedy recovery of the Douglas Sheriff officer who was shot last night.”

UNR Police also tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot in the neck last night. The 2 suspects are in custody.”

Our hearts are with the @DouglasSheriff family this morning. We pray for a speedy recovery for the Sergeant who was shot last night -- and we wish comfort for the Sergeant's family as he heals. pic.twitter.com/d8ex4CKi1b — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) December 21, 2020

