US Surgeon General urges people to stay home for the holidays

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:31 PM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(CNN) - It’s called the most wonderful time of the year, but in the midst of a pandemic, doctors worry this could end up being a truly dangerous time of the year.

They’re urging you to stay home for the holidays.

“We actually do have a light at the end of this very long and dark tunnel,” said US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, but getting there without losing more and more people depends on what we do now.

“That means each and every one of you doing your part while we do our part at the federal level,” Adams said.

Adams said you can start by taking a long, hard look at your holiday plans.

“The safest way to spend the holiday this year is with the immediate members of your household.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agrees.

“Nobody wants to modify, if not essentially shut down, their holiday season but we are in a very critical time in this country right now,” he said.

Even with two COVID-19 vaccines authorized, the virus continues to ravage the country. Both doctors say we need to remain vigilant.

“We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough going for all of us,” Fauci said.

“We want to get as many people as possible to Easter, to Memorial Day, next year – to the Fourth of July,” said Adams.

Adams knows not everyone will listen. If that’s the case, he says testing needs to be a priority.

“If you gather with people outside of your household, especially without a mask, then we recommend that you get tested four to five days after that gathering,” Adams said.

He said to get tested before you travel too. There are a number of other safety tips on cdc.gov.

“Being outside. Good ventilation. Making sure there’s plenty of hand sanitizer,” Adams recommended.

There’s still the hope that this time next year, we’ll have one more reason to celebrate.

“Together we’re going to get through this,” Adams said.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

