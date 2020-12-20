Tips to staying safe in the backcountry

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe is one of the most unique places in the world. With so many activities to do outdoors in the winter, it is easy to prioritize fun over safety.

This week, local snow-sport athletes held a summit on backcountry awareness. They had some key takeaways anyone can use this winter.

“Learning in the backcountry takes time,” said Sam Kieckhefer of Alpenglow Expeditions. “It takes experience, it takes mentors, and formal education.”

There are some things to consider when venturing away from the out-of-bounds markers at local resorts.

Whether there is skiing, snowmobiling, or snowshoeing involved the backcountry awareness panel advises people to have some avalanche training under under their belts. There are a number of places around Lake Tahoe that offer courses.

If someone is new to the backcountry, it’s recommended to go with someone who has experience. Bring food.

Emergency equipment is also necessary. Amie Engerbretson and Michelle Parker were both on the panel and were born around Lake Tahoe. Being prepared and communicating to the people you’re with could be a matter of life and death.

“I have a really robust rescue kit,” Engerbretson said of her preparedness level. " I always have a satellite communication device. (On a snowmobile) you’re getting further away. Therefore if something bad happens you are further away to get help to get out of there.”

Parker prepares similarly.

“I have my first aid kit which is pretty extensive and compact. That thing just lives in my backpack. I refresh it when I run out of stuff.”

It is never a bad idea to carry an avalanche beacon - or transceiver, probes to move debris and snow if an avalanche does happen, a shovel, headlamp, and tarp.

To stay warm and dry this winter, wear layers that are water resistant and not made of cotton.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.