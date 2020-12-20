Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure dominates the region. We’ll see a little warmup with hazy conditions due to valley inversions through Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll see improving conditions due to a north wind and ridging continues through Wednesday and Christmas Eve with partly cloudy skies and light winds. The next best shot for measurable rain seems to be late Christmas evening through the weekend. Be mentally prepared for winter driving conditions on Christmas if you plan on driving over the Sierra.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 20
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 20(KOLO)

