Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada helps families have a good holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Release from Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada:

The Christmas Spectacular put on by the Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada (SNCNN) is an event organized to help provide support to local families with special needs children. Children were given the chance to come to Lili’s restaurant to see Santa working in his workshop and receive a gift donated by local businesses and caring individuals. With over 350 toys donated every child was given plenty of choices to make sure they got just what they wanted.

SNCNN also hosted an Angel Tree project where families were able to sign up with their needs and wants for this holiday season. 30 families had their wishes fulfilled by the caring hearts in the community with everything from toys and clothes to two whole sets of bunk beds.

We were excited to put on this event as we know many within the special needs community are struggling this holiday season and we could not have done it without the support of our local sponsors. We want to thank all of our families and individuals who helped us this season along with our business sponsors:

Light House Coffee

Midtown Eats

R.W. Training Facility, LLC

Smog Monkey

Record Street Brewery

Sinbad’s Hot Dogs

Blonding In The Sierra’s

Dollar Loan Center

Old Stone House Gift and Garden

Lili’s Restaurant and Bar

