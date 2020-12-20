Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:43 PM PST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that hit the Afghan capital has killed at least nine people.

The Afghan interior said that the blast Sunday morning wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
One of the light displays featured at Washoe Lake State Park's Trail of Lights.
Washoe Lake State Park opens drive-thru Trail of Lights
The Fernley Community Foundation received its first major donation for the Fernley Community...
Fernley Senior Center opens and other development

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
US airport traffic rising despite holiday travel warnings
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden’s team vows action against hack as US threats persist
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
People over 75, essential workers next in line for vaccine
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill