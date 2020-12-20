Advertisement

Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of eight rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured.

The U.S. Embassy says there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

It says the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
One of the light displays featured at Washoe Lake State Park's Trail of Lights.
Washoe Lake State Park opens drive-thru Trail of Lights
The Fernley Community Foundation received its first major donation for the Fernley Community...
Fernley Senior Center opens and other development

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
US airport traffic rising despite holiday travel warnings
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden’s team vows action against hack as US threats persist
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
People over 75, essential workers next in line for vaccine
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill