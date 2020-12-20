Fernley Veterans Memorial Cemetery adorned with Christmas wreaths

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Saturday morning families, friends, and even community members came out to lay more than 8,000 wreaths for veterans who sacrificed it all for our country. It is an honorable event that even during these difficult times it is so essential for each and every family.

Sandy Ahrens attends this event almost every year to remember and thank every veteran for their service, one of those being her father.

“Even now it brings tears to my ears to think about what he went through,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens said her dad served in the U.S. Army for about 4 years during World War II. She said during this battle with COVID-19, she remembers what her father had to go through in order to help her get through these challenging times.

“They almost gave their lives to keep our country free, so just because they are gone from our sight we should still honor that they protected America,” said Ahrens.

Nancey Baker Rifkin, Outreach Event Coordinator said during this pandemic our emotions are heightened, but for many families, this event is bringing light to these dark times.

“We are able to let every Veteran know that they are not forgotten on this day or any day,” Baker Rifkin said.

Even for veterans, like Tony Martinez, he said this simple action goes a very long way.

“Our heroes have passed, it is a great feeling to know that they will never be forgotten,” Martinez explained.

This holiday season it is important to remember those veterans who gave it all for our freedom and it is also important to keep in mind those families who had that empty seat at the dinner table.

