Veterans Cemetery adorned with Christmas wreaths

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Volunteers turned out to ensure that a Christmas tradition continues.

The volunteers laid a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Organizers of the event had to take COVID precautions for this year’s wreath laying, but there were enough volunteers to complete the task.

The volunteers included veterans groups, service members and scouts.

The effort was organized by Wreaths Across America.

Altogether, the volunteers laid out nearly 8,000 donated wreaths.

Christmas wreaths are laid on every veteran's gravesite at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. (KOLO-TV)

