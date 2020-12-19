South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement

South Lake Tahoe, Cal. (KOLO) - On December 10 at 11:59 PM a regional Stay-At-Home order was placed, but as a result many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. The City of South Lake Tahoe is working on providing some relief very soon.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved $100,000 for restaurants to purchase to-go containers and other necessary items, as takeout and delivery are now the only options. Visitors said they have never seen Gunbarrel Tavern and Eatery as empty as it is now. Jinny Webber, general manager and Andrew Anderson, executive said right now any form of help is welcome.

“We are doing about 20% of the sales that we would be and an order for a week is typically a couple thousand bucks and so any little bit helps,” said Jinny Webber.

The City of South Lake is asking businesses to purchase compostable or reusable takeout items, you then show them your proof of purchase, and they will reimburse 1/2 or up to $5,000.

Right around the corner at Heavenly Village is California Burger Company, a staple in this area.

“Just the notion that they were willing to put that out for us was huge,” said Nick Bruce-Boehler, the general manager.

Bruce-Boehler said with a drop in revenue and staff, this will help them focus on other necessary expenses.

“Any support we get we need to be grateful for, whether or not it’s enough that comes down to us as business leaders to make the adjustments necessary to keep the lights on,” Bruce-Boehler said.

Business owners said that if we don’t want to continue seeing our favorite destinations looking completely empty with not a single person in sight, then we must each do our part, wear our mask, and maintain socially distant as we get through this fight together.

WHAT DOES THE CITY NEED FROM RESTAURANTS- Itemized receipt and pictures (sent as an attachment not embedded in the email) proving that your purchases are within the program guidelines. Send these items to recovery@cityofslt.us.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.