Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Nights will stay cold, with milder days through Monday. A system will slide by us to the north on Tuesday, dropping more cold air into Nevada. This will cool temperatures Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Christmas Day looks fairly quiet, although wind could start to increase by that afternoon. More active weather is possible for that weekend. Winter arrives at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff

Most Read

South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
One of the light displays featured at Washoe Lake State Park's Trail of Lights.
Washoe Lake State Park opens drive-thru Trail of Lights
The Fernley Community Foundation received its first major donation for the Fernley Community...
Fernley Senior Center opens and other development

Latest News

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 20
Sunday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Thursday AM Weather