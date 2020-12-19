Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Nights will stay cold, with milder days through Monday. A system will slide by us to the north on Tuesday, dropping more cold air into Nevada. This will cool temperatures Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Christmas Day looks fairly quiet, although wind could start to increase by that afternoon. More active weather is possible for that weekend. Winter arrives at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff