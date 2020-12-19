Advertisement

Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Miller’s military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. The top U.S. military officer has held an unannounced meeting with Taliban peace negotiators to push for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Robert Burns)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:35 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and NATO officials in Afghanistan say five rockets have been fired at a major U.S. base. There are no casualties reported.

A spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province says the rockets hit Bagram Airfield. She says 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
One of the light displays featured at Washoe Lake State Park's Trail of Lights.
Washoe Lake State Park opens drive-thru Trail of Lights
The Fernley Community Foundation received its first major donation for the Fernley Community...
Fernley Senior Center opens and other development

Latest News

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
People over 75, essential workers next in line for vaccine
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
First Moderna COVID-19 vaccine batch in transit
First Moderna COVID-19 vaccine batch in transit
Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant