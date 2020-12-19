Reasoning behind tiered distribution system of COVID-19 vaccines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, the first shipment of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine arrived in Reno.

With more demand than supply right now, it will be a while before every person who wants a vaccine can get one.

In the meantime, residents have to remain patient. According to the Washoe County Health District Site, the distribution of the vaccine falls in line with a tiered system. In Nevada there are four tiers. Those tiers are based off of national recommendations relayed to state officials, and then followed by county health districts.

All vaccines are distributed through the Center for Disease Control.

Only those under the Tier 1 umbrella may receive vaccinations from the first shipment.

“Many things were taken into account with the tiers,” said Lisa Lottritz, division director for community and clinical health services at the Washoe County Health District. “One of the top (criteria) was level of exposure to COVID-19. For this population, it is often unavoidable for them to not be exposed. Their level of exposure is very high. They’re in close contact with those who may have COVID-19. That is our Tier 1 priority group.”

This first tier includes front line healthcare workers, department of corrections’ staff, and public safety officials.

Next in line are folks in Tier 2.

This group includes educational staff, public transportation workers, logistics workers, and other public health employees.

The third tier includes people with an increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, which includes homeless people, those with underlying health conditions, and the elderly, classified as people 65 and older.

The final tier includes healthy adults ages 18 to 64.

It is unclear when Tiers 2-4 will receive vaccines.

State experts in Nevada expect to receive more than 91,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

A second shot is needed three to four weeks later to increase the vaccine’s effectiveness.

