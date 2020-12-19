Advertisement

Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:27 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The event has already passed for tonight December 18, 2020.

But don’t worry if you missed it, the Jupiter Saturn conjunction continues until December 21, 2020 where it will be at its brightest.

Coincidentally that is also the Winter Solstice the day with the most night sky.

“Get out there with binoculars, if you have some binoculars, look in the southwest,” says Paul McFarlane with the Fleichmann Planetarium “So after the sun goes down look in that direction, look for that bright object which is the planet Jupiter, that other bright object is Saturn right next to it. If you’ve got a telescope you can actually see the moons of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn, And that will be fantastic,” he says.

The last time this conjunction happened at night for everyone to see was 800 years ago. It won’t happen again until 2080.

McFarlane says think of the solar system as a racetrack, with this conjunction, Jupiter will take Saturn on the inside track. The two planets will appear as a bright star. It is most visual after sunset for about an hour and thirty minutes after 430 in the late afternoon and before 6:00 in the early evening.

Some are calling this the “Christmas Star”. Others wonder if this is what is known as the “Bethlehem Star” which appeared at the time of Christ’s birth.

That is a possibility.

No question that star is a large part of the Christmas season adorning cards and other decorations alike.

“But you are going to want to look early in the evening. Late at night Jupiter and Saturn will have set,” says McFarlane. “The two biggest planets in our solar system. It is really a spectacular gift at the end of this dark and difficult year,” he says.

The phenomenon starts at sunset. But if you would like some expert commentary and even be able to ask questions, the Fleichmann Planetarium will offer that program via their website.

https://www.unr.edu/planetarium

