Fernley Senior Center opens and other development

The Fernley Community Foundation received its first major donation for the Fernley Community Campus: a $100,000 grant from the Polaris Foundation. The grant will be used to build the Polaris Plaza directly to the east of the historic Fernley Depot on Main Street.(Ty Whitaker (The Abbi Agency))
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM PST
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - City leaders in Fernley talked with the media about the grand opening of a new senior center and human services office held Nov. 2. They’re located at 105 Lois Lane in Fernley.

The building is more than 18,000 square feet and can seat 230 people in its main dining area.

Lyon County led and funded the $8.6 million project, which included a $3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation.

The Polaris Foundation gave a $100,000 grant to build the Polaris Plaza east of the historic Fernley Depot on Main Street near the Senior Center.

It will serve as a place to host arts and cultural events and is estimated to take between one and two years to complete.

Farther into the future, the bigger vision is working on a whole community campus including a Boys and Girls Club, Community Gymnasium, and Convention Center.

