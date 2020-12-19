Domestic violence during the holidays and COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coronavirus lockdowns, the holidays, and domestic violence is a dangerous mix. Experts say there has already been a spike in this kind of abuse since the pandemic started. A local nonprofit says there is help for you any time of the year.

“Our hotline calls went up about 50%, people asking for restraining orders went up 81%,” Sylvia Gonzalez, Director of Client Services at the Domestic Violence Resource Center said.

Gonzalez says it’s hard to pinpoint the holidays as being the source of more abuse because it’s happening in some households every single day. She added, “Sometimes victims stay at home during the holidays because they want their kids to have a good holiday, they want to keep that family unity together. other families will say I don’t think my kids need to go through this and they’ll call us and ask for help and go into a shelter.”

According to the resource center, every nine seconds in the United States, a woman is assaulted or beaten, and nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is, or has been a victim of domestic violence. This is something Gonzalez knows all too well.

“My mother was a victim of domestic violence, and I was a victim of domestic violence,” Gonzalez said, “I’m able to see where they’re coming from and I’m able to assist them.”

Whether it’s transportation, shelters, pet boarding, food, or clothing and hygiene assistance, the nonprofit will get you to a safe space.

“You don’t have to have a restraining order, you don’t have to have a police report in order for you to get these services from us. As long as you tell us you’re a victim of domestic violence and that you’re in fear and want out, we’ll help you.”

Abuse comes in many different forms--physical, mental, emotional, financial, and spiritual.

Gonzalez added, “You really don’t know what happens behind closed doors. I just hope that if you as a victim, if you’re seeing this, and you feel like you can’t stay there any longer and need help, please reach out.”

The Domestic Violence Resource Center hotline is available for calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

