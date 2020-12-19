Advertisement

Domestic violence during the holidays and COVID-19

The Crisis Center in Grand Island is bringing attention to the issue of domestic violence in...
The Crisis Center in Grand Island is bringing attention to the issue of domestic violence in local communities.(KSNB)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:38 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coronavirus lockdowns, the holidays, and domestic violence is a dangerous mix. Experts say there has already been a spike in this kind of abuse since the pandemic started. A local nonprofit says there is help for you any time of the year.

“Our hotline calls went up about 50%, people asking for restraining orders went up 81%,” Sylvia Gonzalez, Director of Client Services at the Domestic Violence Resource Center said.

Gonzalez says it’s hard to pinpoint the holidays as being the source of more abuse because it’s happening in some households every single day. She added, “Sometimes victims stay at home during the holidays because they want their kids to have a good holiday, they want to keep that family unity together. other families will say I don’t think my kids need to go through this and they’ll call us and ask for help and go into a shelter.”

According to the resource center, every nine seconds in the United States, a woman is assaulted or beaten, and nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is, or has been a victim of domestic violence. This is something Gonzalez knows all too well.

“My mother was a victim of domestic violence, and I was a victim of domestic violence,” Gonzalez said, “I’m able to see where they’re coming from and I’m able to assist them.”

Whether it’s transportation, shelters, pet boarding, food, or clothing and hygiene assistance, the nonprofit will get you to a safe space.

“You don’t have to have a restraining order, you don’t have to have a police report in order for you to get these services from us. As long as you tell us you’re a victim of domestic violence and that you’re in fear and want out, we’ll help you.”

Sylvia Gonzalez, Director of Client Serivces at the Domestic Violence resource Center

Abuse comes in many different forms--physical, mental, emotional, financial, and spiritual.

Gonzalez added, “You really don’t know what happens behind closed doors. I just hope that if you as a victim, if you’re seeing this, and you feel like you can’t stay there any longer and need help, please reach out.”

The Domestic Violence Resource Center hotline is available for calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
South Lake Tahoe City Council approves restaurant reimbursement
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
One of the light displays featured at Washoe Lake State Park's Trail of Lights.
Washoe Lake State Park opens drive-thru Trail of Lights
The Fernley Community Foundation received its first major donation for the Fernley Community...
Fernley Senior Center opens and other development

Latest News

Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
Fernley Veterans Memorial Cemetery adorned with Christmas wreaths
Fernley Veterans Memorial Cemetery adorned with Christmas wreaths
Backcountry travel can be rewarding, but it can also be dangerous if you're not careful
Tips to staying safe in the backcountry
Donated presents given to special needs kids
Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada helps families have a good holiday
Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada held a toy giveaway to families of special needs...
Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada helps families have a good holiday