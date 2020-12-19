Crime lab eliminates DNA backlog

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For years a backlog in the processing of DNA evidence kept investigators and victims waiting. Today its gone.

The backlog existed for years and at times totaled into the thousands statewide. Washoe County’s lab services 13 of the state’s 17 counties and an additional jurisdiction in California. So it represented a big share of the problem and it meant thousands of cases waiting on crucial evidence.

“We know especially when it comes to sexual assault, that’s a victim,” says Sheriff Darin Balaam, “and so we want to process that evidence as quickly as possible to help investigators identify whoever may have victimized that victim.”

Cases were processed on a priority basis. More serious crimes, those with identified potential suspects, of course, moved to the head of the line, but that still meant others languished, not only leaving many unsolved, but increasing the possibility that those responsible remained on the street, perhaps committing other crimes.

The problem was a matter of resources. So was the solution. It required legislative action and grants obtained by the attorney general’s office and a lot of hard work. To help them catch up some cases were sent out to other labs, but a key was the hiring of more technicians and the arrival of new equipment.

“Over the last couple of years through additional grants we have bought some new DNA machines that allow us more efficiency and they can do larger batches.”

Bottom line: today the sheriff could say the backlog was gone. His lab is now capable of meeting the 120 day target for processing rape kits and applying that standard to D-N-A evidence in all cases.

“Hopefully by next year I can tell you not only are we under the 120 days with no backlog still, but now we’re processing DNA evidence in maybe under a hundred days.”

And--he says--he has the resources now to prevent any backlogs in the future.

