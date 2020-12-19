Advertisement

Clothing Drive for children

A sign near Alice L. Smith Elementary School.
A sign near Alice L. Smith Elementary School.
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Resilient is teaming up with Alice Smith Elementary school to help keep kids cozy with winter essentials.

The need is real.

For example, there are about 750 students at Alice Smith Elementary, but about 500 kids could use this kind of support.

“I can’t express how important that is. It means everything when you’re able to give children socks, shoes, something that’s going to give them warmth,” said the Principal for Alice Smith Elementary, Arch Ruth. Organizers are collecting winter essentials like shoes, socks, underwear, jackets, and hats.

Items are available to purchase on a virtual Amazon store to align with appropriate safety guidelines.

The drive continues through January of 2021.

The drive continues through January of 2021.

