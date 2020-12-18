Reno-Tahoe International Airport sees high number of holiday travelers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) said today is its busiest day since the start of the pandemic back in March 2020.

Brian Kulpin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs said, “We’re looking at about 5,100 passengers that will be departing Reno-Tahoe International Airport on December 23rd and about 5,000 coming into the region as well,” Kulpin said.

In comparison, Kulpin said last year on the 23rd of December, RTIA saw a little over 6,000 passengers fly out of the airport. He explained the 23rd, 26th and 27th of December will be the busiest days that RTIA has seen in months.

“We are actually surprised to see the numbers that we are looking at for Christmas travel. They’re high, and they’re almost at a level of pre-pandemic,” Kulpin said.

Although the numbers are higher than anticipated for holiday travel, Kulpin wants to ensure people that RTIA is taking the proper precautions.

He said there will be large signs posted reminding people to social distance and to wear a mask. He also says staff will be wearing masks at all times, as well as doing a deep clean of the airport every night.

“The travel experience this year in our airport is all about safety, it’s all about cleanliness and we’ve been doing that since early in the pandemic. But we also have a reputation all year long about the cleanliness we have in this airport,” Kulpin said.

Kulpin said to still arrive to the airport around 90 minutes before your scheduled boarding time. He also recommends bringing a snack since some food vendors throughout the airport may not be open.

