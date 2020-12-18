Advertisement

Driver identified from deadly crash on Vista Boulevard

Sparks Police investigates a crash on Vista Blvd. near Prater Way.
Sparks Police investigates a crash on Vista Blvd. near Prater Way.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan and Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed on Thursday, December 17, 2020 as Benjamin Cooks, 38, of Sparks.

The deadly crash happened just after 11 P.M. on Vista Boulevard just north of Prater Way.

Cooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than 6 hours as the crash was investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sparks Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Lyon County Sheriff warns residents of phone scam with disguised caller ID
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

Latest News

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Nevada receives first shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
First Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Nevada
City of Reno cancels Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games
Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games canceled due to COVID-19
The holidays will look different this year as the world continues to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Local psychologist offers strategies to avoid holiday blues amid pandemic