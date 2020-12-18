Driver identified from deadly crash on Vista Boulevard

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed on Thursday, December 17, 2020 as Benjamin Cooks, 38, of Sparks.

The deadly crash happened just after 11 P.M. on Vista Boulevard just north of Prater Way.

Cooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for more than 6 hours as the crash was investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sparks Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.