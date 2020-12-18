Community effort to help Mountain View Fire victims

WALKER, Cal. (KOLO) - On November 17 the Mountain View Fire came thru Antelope Valley destroying more than 90 homes and structures. Jennifer and Neva Baker, are two sisters who stepped up to the plate to help those who lost it all, as the struggle is far from over.

“It wasn’t a second thought for us to do because we know these people so personally and so that is why it was so easy to do,” Baker said.

Baker said this fire was devastating for the entire community. Families left with nothing but the clothes they had on their backs.

That is why the Baker sisters decided to take action, but they faced a challenging journey starting off at Coleville Elementary, then the Community Center tennis courts, but there the winds destroyed everything. Mono County finally approved Baker’s request to have their donation center inside of the Antelope Valley Community Center. The sisters received thousands of donations in just weeks.

“Every community has been really impacted by this and helping in every which way that they can,” Baker said.

Annie Revey lost three of her homes to this fire, she is living temporarily in a nearby hotel with her husband, unsure of where to go next. She said what these sisters are doing is making her coping process that much easier.

“You have nothing and when someone puts a spoon, a fork, a knife, a plate, a bowl, and a glass in your hand, that’s yours and you actually have something,” Revey said.

The Rupp family also losing their home in the fire, from their parent’s ashes to the family pictures everything was gone, but they say they are lucky to be in this community.

“They have really just been a beacon of light and hope for this entire community, these ladies have just been phenomenal,” Rupp said.

The Community Center will officially be open to the public starting next Monday and if you are a family in need you can swing on by between 9 am to 4 pm, Monday thru Saturday.

If you would like to give money, the baker sisters are only taking gas or gift cards at this time. You can message them directly on their Facebook at Jennifer Baker or Neva Baker.

