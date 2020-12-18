Advertisement

Barton Health now administering COVID vaccine

Barton Health begins COVID vaccinations(Barton Health)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:31 PM PST
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe has started administering its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 500 doses are allocated for healthcare workers and hospital Skilled Nursing Facility residents.

Barton Health expects to receive 200 of the Moderna vaccines later this month.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine gives us a sense of hope and relief,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO at Barton Health. “It provides our healthcare workers with an important level of protection, in addition to personal protective equipment, surge operations, and other steps Barton takes to protect our team. We look forward to the continued rollout of the vaccination with state and county public health partners.”

