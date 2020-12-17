Wreaths Across America changes due to COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 is impacting the annual Wreaths Across America event at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, but it’s not stopping us from honoring those who died for our freedom.

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, nearly 3,000 wreaths will be laid down. Typically, around 2,000 people attend the ceremony hosted by the Northern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders, but this year, it’s closed to the public.

Officials say only those who have fallen veteran family members buried at the cemetery are allowed to be there to lay the wreaths. Volunteers from local veterans groups are also able to help.

“This is something that we look forward to every year,” Nancy Baker Rifkin, Outreach Event Coordinator with the Nevada Veterans Coalition said, “It is just such an honor to go to each gravesite and say the person’s name out loud, and we’re just really happy that we’re able to do that because it really does mean so much to us and so much to the community in general and veterans.”

The public is encouraged to still visit the cemetery after the Wreaths Across America event. Wreaths will be on display for around four weeks.

