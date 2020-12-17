Winter driving tips from NDOT

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the winter season quickly approaching, it is likely that you will encounter winter road conditions during your daily commute. Since there has not been much snow on the valley floor over the last few months, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants to remind drivers of some safety tips.

“You should of course always pack tire chains for winter driving, but you also want to make sure that you’re equipped with a small snow shovel, as well as extra winter clothing, and even nonperishable food and water as well in case you run into any difficulties on the winter roadway,” Meg Ragonese with the NDOT, said.

Ragonese also recommends checking out your car ahead of time to see if you need new tires or if they need to be rotated. All in all, she said it come down to preparing in advance as much as you can.

“The most important thing to keep in mind for winter driver safety is to give yourself time and take it slow. Give yourself time by preparing yourself and your car to leave a little bit early,” Ragonese said.

She mentions to give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars, just in case you slip on black ice.

“Even if you don’t see any snow accumulation on the road, there is a chance that those roadway surfaces can still be slick in cold weather. So it’s important to leave space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you,” Ragonese said.

If you do need to make necessary travel during winter weather conditions, you can visit nvroads.com to see current conditions and requirements for your commute.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.