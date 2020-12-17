Advertisement

Washoe County schools on 2 hour delay for Thursday

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:20 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to a winter storm moving into the area and the potential for slick and icy roads, the Washoe County School District will be delaying the start of school for 2 hours Thursday. This affects distance learning students, as well as those attending school in person.

Winter bus stops will be in effect and drivers are being asked to use extra caution when driving in school zones.

