Vaccine arrives in rural county

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - There were 39-hundred doses of the Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine in a shipping container that arrived at the Washoe District Health offices Tuesday.

Most remained in Reno, but three hundred doses were destined for Carson City and rural counties in Western Nevada. Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon received 40 and they’ve lost no time out here in putting them to use.

Later Tuesday Dr. Justin Heath became the first to get his shot. In fact, he may have been the first anywhere in northern Nevada. He says there was a personal motive in his decision.

“In the last week I’ve had five patients that died from it. They were all over the age of 80. Seeing what that’s done to your community, I decided to get the vaccine.”

The recent outbreak may be leveling off at the moment, but the ICU here is still 150 percent capacity. So, the virus is exacting a toll on the community and health care workers.

A death or even a serious illness touches more people in a community this size because it’s more than a number. It’s more likely to be a neighbor, someone you know.

“Our nurses, our respiratory therapists who are working with these people every day,” says Dr. Karen Rodeffer Evans. “They’re not mass numbers to them. They are people. Their neighbors, their friends.”>

Dr. Evans gets her first shot tomorrow following Dr. Heath and others getting theirs today. She says she’s excited to get it and Dr. Heath says there’s little to fear.

“There was a little bit of burning initially when they first injected it and I suspect that’s because it was frozen and they had to thaw it out. When I went home there was no other symptoms, just a little soreness in the arm. And it’s a little sore today, but it feels just like the flu a couple of years ago.”

