Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of heavy Sierra snow overnight into Thursday morning. Valleys will see rain changing over to snow showers. This could create some slippery spots for the morning commute, especially in the foothills (just above valley floors). Showers will end quickly by Thursday afternoon and evening. Dry, seasonal weather is in the forecast for Friday through early next week. Winter arrives at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff

Most Read

Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus identified
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Westbound I-80 was closed early on the morning of Wednesday, December 16 after a crash...
3 vehicles, including semi, involved in crash on I-80

Latest News

KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Balloon Launch at NWS Reno
How does a weather balloon work?