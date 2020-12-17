Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of heavy Sierra snow overnight into Thursday morning. Valleys will see rain changing over to snow showers. This could create some slippery spots for the morning commute, especially in the foothills (just above valley floors). Showers will end quickly by Thursday afternoon and evening. Dry, seasonal weather is in the forecast for Friday through early next week. Winter arrives at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff