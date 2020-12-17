Advertisement

Sun Valley RV fire under investigation

An RV fire spread to other parts of the property at a Sun Valley home.
An RV fire spread to other parts of the property at a Sun Valley home.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:56 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that started in an RV at a Sun Valley home. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night on Gepford Parkway.

The fire quickly spread from the RV to a shed on the property. In addition to the RV and shed, several cars near the home were also damaged. Firefighters were able to get the flames out quickly and no one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus identified
Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
The single vehicle rollover on I-80 at Nightingale Road killed the driver.
NHP identifies driver killed in crash on IR80
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena

Latest News

Preventing electrical fires in the home
Fighting COVID Together
Fighting COVID Together
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County schools on 2 hour delay for Thursday
Carson City Host Lions Club members selling chocolates.
Local fundraiser helps visually impaired