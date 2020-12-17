Sun Valley RV fire under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that started in an RV at a Sun Valley home. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night on Gepford Parkway.

The fire quickly spread from the RV to a shed on the property. In addition to the RV and shed, several cars near the home were also damaged. Firefighters were able to get the flames out quickly and no one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

