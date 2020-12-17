Sparks man arrested for child luring, lewdness

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A 63-year-old Sparks man is facing multiple felony charges related to sex trafficking of a child. Dale John Chibante was arrested on Tuesday, December 15 after an investigation by detectives assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit and the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to investigators, Chibante started an online conversation with an undercover detective posing as a 13 year-old girl. The ongoing conversation was sexual in nature. Chibante maintained an ongoing sexual conversation with the undercover detective and eventually arranged a meeting to engage in sexual activity with who he believed was a 13 year-old girl. Chibante arrived for that rendezvous on Tuesday where he was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are asking for anyone with additional information to contact HEAT at 775-325-6470.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants parents/guardians to consider the following when it comes to the potential risks for children using the internet:

Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?

Are they using social networking apps or other sites?

Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?

Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?

Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

For more information on teaching internet safety to your child click here.

