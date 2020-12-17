Advertisement

Sparks man arrested for child luring, lewdness

Dale Chibante was arrested on December 15, 2020 for multiple felony charges related to sex...
Dale Chibante was arrested on December 15, 2020 for multiple felony charges related to sex trafficking of a child.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:07 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A 63-year-old Sparks man is facing multiple felony charges related to sex trafficking of a child. Dale John Chibante was arrested on Tuesday, December 15 after an investigation by detectives assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit and the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to investigators, Chibante started an online conversation with an undercover detective posing as a 13 year-old girl. The ongoing conversation was sexual in nature. Chibante maintained an ongoing sexual conversation with the undercover detective and eventually arranged a meeting to engage in sexual activity with who he believed was a 13 year-old girl. Chibante arrived for that rendezvous on Tuesday where he was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are asking for anyone with additional information to contact HEAT at 775-325-6470.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants parents/guardians to consider the following when it comes to the potential risks for children using the internet:

  • Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?
  • Are they using social networking apps or other sites?
  • Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?
  • Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?
  • Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

For more information on teaching internet safety to your child click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Westbound I-80 was closed early on the morning of Wednesday, December 16 after a crash...
3 vehicles, including semi, involved in crash on I-80
The first COVID vaccine doses are delivered to the WCHD
Washoe County receives the COVID vaccine

Latest News

Alexandrew Vail
Kings Beach man charged with murder in connection with crash on Mt. Rose Highway
President Trump Rally in Minden, NV
Citations related to President Trump’s Minden rally dismissed
Packages waiting for delivery at the main post office in Reno.
Busiest time of year for the U.S Post Office
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 deaths for a second day