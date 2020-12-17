South Lake Tahoe taking steps to support restaurants

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has approved $100,000 to help restaurants to survive California’s Stay-at-Home order.

Restaurants are only allowed to provide take-out and delivery service. The money allocated by the City Council will be used to help restaurants to purchase to-go containers and other items necessary for take-out service. The take-out containers must be environmentally friendly as required by other city ordinances, so no polystyrene or plastic bags.

The South Lake Tahoe City Council has also approved the development of a city-run propane refilling site to help restaurants to operate their propane heaters for when they are allowed to reopen their outdoor dining patios.

The City Council says it will bring back more programs to help small businesses at the Council’s January 2021 meeting.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.