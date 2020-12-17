Preventing electrical fires in the home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With more people working from home and colder temperatures now setting in, the fire risk in homes goes up. Electrical problems are the leading cause of home fire property damage according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Nationally, an average of 33,900 such fires caused 470 deaths, 1,100 injuries and $1.4 billion in direct property damage annually from 2014 – 2018. Electrical failures or malfunctions were a factor in nearly 9 out of 10 home fires involving wire and related equipment each year between 2012 – 2016.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue were able to save a home in Golden Valley from an electrical fire on Monday thanks to quick thinking residents.

“The residents did the right thing. They exited the home. They called 911. We were out. We could see smoke coming from an area near the chimney, but we actually had to knock out a few walls to really identify where that was coming from,” said Adam Mayberry, Communications Officer with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.

Damage from an electrical fire inside a Golden Valley home. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

Fire officials recommend minimizing the use of extension cords and paying attention to how many devices are pulling power from the same outlet. Appliances that require more power, like space heaters, should always be plugged directly into an outlet. If you’re unsure about the wiring in your home, or what the power limitations are, it’s best to reach out to a licensed electrician for an inspection.

For more tips regarding electrical safety in your home, click here.

