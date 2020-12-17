Advertisement

Preventing electrical fires in the home

(Rural Metro Fire)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With more people working from home and colder temperatures now setting in, the fire risk in homes goes up. Electrical problems are the leading cause of home fire property damage according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Nationally, an average of 33,900 such fires caused 470 deaths, 1,100 injuries and $1.4 billion in direct property damage annually from 2014 – 2018. Electrical failures or malfunctions were a factor in nearly 9 out of 10 home fires involving wire and related equipment each year between 2012 – 2016.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue were able to save a home in Golden Valley from an electrical fire on Monday thanks to quick thinking residents.

“The residents did the right thing. They exited the home. They called 911. We were out. We could see smoke coming from an area near the chimney, but we actually had to knock out a few walls to really identify where that was coming from,” said Adam Mayberry, Communications Officer with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.

Damage from an electrical fire inside a Golden Valley home.
Damage from an electrical fire inside a Golden Valley home.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

Fire officials recommend minimizing the use of extension cords and paying attention to how many devices are pulling power from the same outlet. Appliances that require more power, like space heaters, should always be plugged directly into an outlet. If you’re unsure about the wiring in your home, or what the power limitations are, it’s best to reach out to a licensed electrician for an inspection.

For more tips regarding electrical safety in your home, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus identified
Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
The single vehicle rollover on I-80 at Nightingale Road killed the driver.
NHP identifies driver killed in crash on IR80
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena

Latest News

An RV fire spread to other parts of the property at a Sun Valley home.
Sun Valley RV fire under investigation
Fighting COVID Together
Fighting COVID Together
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County schools on 2 hour delay for Thursday
Carson City Host Lions Club members selling chocolates.
Local fundraiser helps visually impaired