Local fundraiser helps visually impaired

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Lions Club is selling a sweet treat with crystal clear mission.

Terry Rubald is a member of the club.

“The proceeds will go to help fund many of our projects here in the community especially our vision preservation program,” said Rubald.

Carson City Host Lions Club members selling chocolates. (KOLO)

The goal is to help those in need who are visually impaired receive glasses, eye exams and even treatment.

Candidates first arrive at FISH or the Ron Wood Family Resource Center before being referred to Deputy Optics and Dr. Gibbons at Bristlecone Family Eye Care.

“We’re dealing with a lot of depression and strain and fatigue with this COVID,” explained Dr. Gibbons. “I don’t mean as physical as much as psychological but if you can put a smile on someone’s face and like I said I’m and I’m an emotional spiritual age guy and it makes a difference. You can make a difference in a person’s life.”

What about making a difference in over a dozen people’s lives? Every dollar...every cent earned from the chocolate sales helps 90 to 100 people in the community, with the club is even making an effort to help those across the globe.

“We have collection points for picking up used eyeglasses,” said Ken Llyod, Carson City Host Lions Club. “We get the used eyeglasses, box them and send them out of state. They take them to a prison and the inmates clean them and write down the prescriptions, then they go to a foreign country because you can’t reuse them in the United States.”

The Host Lions Club will sell chocolates everyday until they run out....you can find the club at the Carson City mall or Costco parking lot.

You can help someone in need while curing your sweet tooth.

“I remember one time Ken and I helped an elderly couple. the man was suffering from macular degeneration and couldn’t read very well,” added Rubald. “We got him one of those electronic readers and it greatly improved his life because he could start reading the newspaper once again, little things like that makes us want to continue to help people.”

