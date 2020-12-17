Fundraiser, donations helping to keep new nonprofit pet clinic open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care, Northern Nevada’s only nonprofit pet clinic, is holding a community fundraiser to help stay in business so it can continue to provide seniors and low-income families affordable care for their pets.

“We are addressing the access to care need which is a need all over the united states,” Denise Stevens, Clinic Director at OPtions Veterinary Care said.

The agency opened its doors in the middle of a pandemic, but it’s finding ways to gain the community’s support, including through the Awesomest Pet Mural Contest.

Residents are asked to submit photos of their furry friends to participate. It costs $5 to enter the contest and $1 per vote. Then, the six photo entries with the most votes will be incorporated into a mural in the waiting room of the clinic, located at 4690 Longley Lane in Reno. All money raised through votes and entries goes back to Options.

Stevens added, “It truly is the generosity of the community that makes this happen.”

The display will be painted by Connor Fogal, a talented local artist who creates his work in such a unique way, despite his challenges with cerebral palsy.

Sharon Grieve, a local dog owner has felt the direct impact your support has for the agency after bringing her pup Watson in for care.

“They told me his teeth were really bad and that we would have to remove them, and then they scheduled surgery and they asked me if I would be able to pay for it and I told them that I couldn’t,” Grieve said.

The clinic posted Grieve’s story on their Facebook page, and once again, the community immediately stepped in.

Grieve added, “They told me that I had received $500 in donations and they were going to cover the rest of it, so I didn’t have to pay anything.”

These pet services matter to Northern Nevadans, and your donations are clearly making a difference.

Voting for the Awesomest Pet Mural Contest ends on January 13, 2021, at 9 p.m. If you’d like to enter the contest, click here. You can also view entries and cast your vote.

