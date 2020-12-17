Advertisement

Dress for Success hosting private shopping fundraiser

Dress for Success is continuing its weekend clothing sales, but this Saturday there's a unique...
Dress for Success is continuing its weekend clothing sales, but this Saturday there's a unique twist!(Dress for Success)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our Pillar Partner Dress For Success is continuing its weekend clothing sales, but this Saturday there’s a unique twist!

After the sale closes at 3 p.m., an invite only shopping experience is open to the first six women who sign up. The event is called “Shampagne and Shop.”

Evening Anchor Tabnie Dozier will be at the Arlington Towers in Downtown Reno hosting this intimate gathering. It is serving not only as a fundraiser but a nice break for any woman who’d like a socially distant afternoon of fun. Men can also secure a spot for the special lady in their life.

Registration is required. Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shampagne-and-shop-for-success-supporting-dress-for-success-tickets-132342117837

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus identified
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Westbound I-80 was closed early on the morning of Wednesday, December 16 after a crash...
3 vehicles, including semi, involved in crash on I-80

Latest News

Fighting COVID Together
Fighting COVID Together Special
The last three weeks for Hookava have been a record low.
Local businesses continue to struggle amid extended restrictions
Local Church Reacts To 9th Circuit Court Ruling
Local Church Reacts To 9th Circuit Court Ruling
The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in...
Changes to Wreathes Across America events