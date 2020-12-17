Dress for Success hosting private shopping fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our Pillar Partner Dress For Success is continuing its weekend clothing sales, but this Saturday there’s a unique twist!

After the sale closes at 3 p.m., an invite only shopping experience is open to the first six women who sign up. The event is called “Shampagne and Shop.”

Evening Anchor Tabnie Dozier will be at the Arlington Towers in Downtown Reno hosting this intimate gathering. It is serving not only as a fundraiser but a nice break for any woman who’d like a socially distant afternoon of fun. Men can also secure a spot for the special lady in their life.

Registration is required. Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shampagne-and-shop-for-success-supporting-dress-for-success-tickets-132342117837

