Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder for killing on reservation

PYRAMID LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE DEC. 18 U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas Trutanich has announced a charge of 2nd degree Murder Within Indian Country against Michael Burciaga, 33.

Pyramind Lake Police responded to an emergency call shortly after midnight on December 15, 2020 at a home in Nixon. The victim, identified by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office as Amanda Davis, 37, was found with multiple stab wounds. Nixon was a registered member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

According to allegations in the criminal complaint, Burciaga admitted to the attack and told officers, “I already know what happened, and I know what I did, which is why I slit my wrist.”

While Burciaga was being transported to a hospital by ambulance, he reportedly told officers that the victim as pregnant with his child.

If convicted, Burciaga faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison. The Trial date has been set for February 22, 2021.

“Native Americans face particularly high rates of violence, including intimate partner violence. To increase public safety at tribal communities within Nevada, our office helped launch the MMIP Initiative last year,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich, in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “Because combatting domestic violence is a top priority, our prosecutors were able to work with our law enforcement partners to take swift action here — filing preliminary charges within hours — and we have continued to coordinate in the investigation of this case.”

Major felonies on the Pyramid Lake Reservation are under the jurisdiction of the FBI.

