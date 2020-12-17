COVID vaccine ‘safe’ according to district health officer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Coronavirus vaccine is here in Washoe County.

“The vaccine, we know, is quite safe and effective from the rigorous review that was conducted,” Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick said of the United States’s vaccine protocol.

The Pfizer vaccine that is in Northern Nevada right now - with a 95% efficacy rate, went through that rigorous protocol. Healthcare workers get the first crack at shots. It will be a while before the general public gets theirs. When they do:

“They can have some reaction (to the vaccine) that shows that the vaccine is working to rev up their immune system,” Dick said. “They might get a fever or some aches but those pass fairly quickly in 24 to 72 hours.”

There is the potential for people who take the vaccine to have an allergic reaction if they’ve had bad reactions to other vaccines in the past.

“We will have a waiting area for people to spend 15 minutes to make sure they’re not having an allergic reaction after they’ve received the vaccination,” Dick said.

Until then, Dick asked Washoe County residents to stay vigilant.

“With the Christmas holiday, and other holidays coming up, there is the potential we could surge again at higher levels than what we’ve seen occur in the past,” Dick said of the approach to the holiday season.

Being irresponsible during the holidays could push recovery time back. Even with vaccines available to the general public in the future, Dick thinks residents could still need to obey COVID protocols for a while.

“I think it’s going to be until the fall that we are going to continue to need to watch our distance, wash our hands, wear our masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Even once vaccinated there is still a possibility someone can transmit the virus even if they themselves did not test positive for it.

