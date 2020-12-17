Covid-19 Impacting Short-term Housing Rentals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While many businesses have been close to losing it all, owners of short-term rentals are witnessing a high demand in the middle of this crisis. Experts said cleanliness might be the reason why.

Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno collected data from Austin, Texas Airbnb’s between July of 2018 and July of 2020 which led them to discover the importance of cleanliness in short term rentals. According to Sean Wilkoff, UNR researcher and Lily Shen from Clemson University, there has been a reduction in available listings and a drop in income for hosts, but for those that are still available, it is clear proper disinfecting plays a major role.

“What we see is the places that are perceived as clean relative to dirty have a 17.5% higher income,” Wilkoff said.

Wilkoff added that they referred to Airbnb properties with a clean review as perceived clean and one without a review in a given month was not. He added a clean listing will encourage more occupancy especially right now.

“People are not taking as much of a hit in income if their property is perceived as clean because of that increase in capacity that they get, getting a bit of a bump up of about 16.5% in occupancy,” Wilkoff explained.

Jeff Gladding is an owner of multiple short term rental properties in Lake Tahoe and he said he doesn’t see much correlation between cleanliness and income, rather location and price play larger roles.

“In the Tahoe area particularly on the Nevada side, income has certainly gone up, peoples international travels have been cancelled and California is what it is and people want to escape,” Gladding explained.

While vacation rentals are struggling to make a profit due to limited travel, homeowners are doing what they can to adapt and continue to stay alive.

