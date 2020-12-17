Busiest time of year for the U.S Post Office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Wednesday December 16, 2020 and a line of people is trying to get their gifts to loved ones in time for Christmas.

Reno resident Sue Churchill says she’s been here before over the last couple of days as she tends to do things last minute. What’s that like?

“The clerks are fantastic,” says Churchill. “They really are. I’ve been here three days of the last five to drop things off, and they are really wonderful--great attitude helpful,” she says. Sue’s packages are all processed through the main post office on Vassar Street.

In the back of the facility, bins of items stacked for delivery. Carriers will return to pick up the additional load of mail and deliver it in the afternoon. That’s once they complete their morning rounds which includes the same amount of material.

It’s the busiest time of year. But the post office will tell you it hasn’t let up since July as people have just had even simple household items mailed to them because of COVID.

How much Christmas added to the work load, at this point, is incalculable.

“It has gone up so much that we don’t have that information currently,” says Randi Jones, United States Post Office Customer Service Supervisor.

With all this in mind, customers need to give themselves the best chance of getting packages delivered on time.

Jones says priority mail and express mail at this point are the only ways to guarantee Christmas delivery. The boxes are free, insurance, tracking and a 70-pound maximum weight are all included in the price.

But Jones says there are things a customer can do to make the transaction easier for the clerk.

“You can put in a card of where it is going where it is coming from so in case in breaks open we can actually put it together and get it where it needs to go,” says Jones. “Zip codes, zip codes are very important. We don’t want you to guess on that. If you are shipping to an apartment complex, make sure you have the apartment number on there,” she says

There is a self-serve kiosk for those who want to do-it-yourself. Her recommendations remain the same.

However, the clock is ticking.

After Saturday December 19, 2020 the only option is express mail to make sure the package arrives on December 25th.

Jones says they have carries who will deliver packages on Christmas Day.

