You’re invited to a virtual holiday concert

Three women sing for virtual holiday concert.
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) is giving thanks to its supporters by hosting a virtual holiday concert called “Holiday Follies” this Thursday, December 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Local musicians performing in the concert include: Mark Ashworth, Nanette Fink Eaton, Heather Mcveigh, Kaila Bailey, Keirsten Bailey, Jeff Peterson, Megan Hong, and Michele Mebust.

They are all from the Reno/Sparks area.

Click here to register for a zoom link. 

Click here to RSVP on Facebook. 

The concert is free, but all donations will go to the Eddy House.

It helps at-risk youth in the Reno/Sparks community and provides access to resources for basic needs such as food, clothing, hygiene items and a safe, secure place to be during the day. Eddy House also offers counseling services, workforce development, life skills groups, health care services and more.

