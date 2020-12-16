Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A winter storm will move into the region Wednesday night and last into Thursday. Up to a foot of snow is possible in the High Sierra, with several inches down to Lake Tahoe-level. Valleys of western Nevada could get light amounts that would create slippery spots for the Thursday morning commute. Quiet weather will return through the weekend. Winter officially arrives at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff

