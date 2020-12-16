Advertisement

Two nurses receive first COVID vaccinations at Carson Tahoe Health

Nurse Kathy Merrill receives one of the first COVID shots at Carson Tahoe Health.
Nurse Kathy Merrill receives one of the first COVID shots at Carson Tahoe Health.(Carson Tahoe Health)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) has received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the inoculations have begun.

The first two employees to receive the shots were ICU RNs Kathy Merrill and Ian Greenlee.

CTH says it has more than 400 doses of the vaccine, received in two separate deliveries.

The hospital expects to have all of its employees and medical staff who choose to receive the vaccination, fully immunized over the course of the next 8 weeks.

