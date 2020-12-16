Two nurses receive first COVID vaccinations at Carson Tahoe Health

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) has received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the inoculations have begun.

The first two employees to receive the shots were ICU RNs Kathy Merrill and Ian Greenlee.

CTH says it has more than 400 doses of the vaccine, received in two separate deliveries.

The hospital expects to have all of its employees and medical staff who choose to receive the vaccination, fully immunized over the course of the next 8 weeks.

