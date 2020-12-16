Reno gets first vaccine shipment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It looked much like any Fed Ex delivery, but inside that special box that arrived Tuesday morning at the Washoe County District Health offices was something long hoped for and eagerly awaited.

The first doses of COVID 19 vaccine in our area. Thirty-nine hundred in all. Thirty six hundred destined for local health care workers. The remainder headed for Carson City and four other counties.

The vaccine went straight to a special refrigeration unit to be kept at extremely low temperatures, but it won’t linger long there. By later this week it will be in the arms of health workers throughout the area.

“Once it comes out it cannot be refrozen so it goes into a refrigerated state,” said James English, the Regional Operations Chief for COVID Response. “It will be transported tomorrow in a refrigerated state to the other locations.”

Staff from Renown will get the first shots locally Thursday at a site being set up at the Livestock Events Center.

There is, of course, much more to come. It’s expected we’ll see weekly shipments.

Health care workers are first in line. Essential workers next. Nursing homes will be served by a separate supply chain through a contract with CVS and Walgreens. And by late March or early April, the general public should start getting shots.

It is a massive undertaking just beginning and it will be helped, English says, by a special scheduling app.

“We are one of the test locations in the country so we believe we may have access to that as early as next week. Please be patient with us. We will be notifying people as soon as we can. We have large regional plans to vaccinate as many people as possible. Many locations are being targeted. Please continue to wear your masks. Wash your hands. We’ll get through this.”

