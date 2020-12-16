Advertisement

One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks

Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police have closed off the area around the Motel 6 at Victorian Avenue and Prater Way.

REMSA confirms to KOLO 8 that one person was transported from near the Motel 6 shortly after 3pm. That patient suffered an apparent gunshot wound, but Police do not believe the wound is life-threatening.

Sparks Police say the shooting happened inside one of the motel rooms. Investigators are waiting for a search warrant to go inside.

Officers are still looking for the shooter. They believe the shooter likely knew the victim.

Drivers should avoid the intersection.

