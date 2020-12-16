Advertisement

NHP identifies driver killed in crash on IR80

The single vehicle rollover on I-80 at Nightingale Road killed the driver.
The single vehicle rollover on I-80 at Nightingale Road killed the driver.(NHP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a truck rollover on Saturday, December 12, 2020 as Luis Aguilar-Hurtado, 56, of Sparks.

NHP Investigators say the truck was traveling eastbound on IR-80 near Nightingale Road, east of Fernley when the truck left the roadway and overturned. The NHP also says the truck was traveling too fast for the icy conditions.

Aguilar-Hurtado was declared dead on the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

