Local businesses continue to struggle amid extended restrictions

The last three weeks for Hookava have been a record low.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:55 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some local businesses are struggling to adapt with the statewide pause extension. Governor Steve Sisolak extended the statewide pause for at least another month on Sunday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of Hookava in downtown said during the initial three week extension its been tough. Batuan Zadeh was hoping to operate under those restrictions for a limited time, but that’s not the case.

Zadeh said operating only at 25% capacity and limited people at each table has caused his business to fall into the negative for the first time.

“The restrictions extending, kind of, at least gave us an expectation of what the next month is going to look like, but it’s a really bad expectation.” He continued, “We are understanding that sales is going to be garbage, but at least we know it’s going to be like this for at least a month.”

Zadeh said he will have to close his business on Mondays and Tuesdays. The last three weeks for Hookava have been a record low.

“A surge will probably come if it’s not here already and then we are expecting maybe a Christmas surge people are already talking about.”

He added, “After the Christmas surge if there is one, January 15th just bring us back into 50% and no table restrictions at least we will survive again.”

Zadeh said if there’s another extension after January 15th he knows some bars in town that will have to close for good.

He hopes the vaccine will do its job to bring some back some normalcy.

