Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor closing its doors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is no secret that many businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor is no stranger to this and has decided to close its doors for good on December 31.

Over the past decade, Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor has been the home to many concerts with many different headliners. Although they do have a bar, the majority of their income comes from live music.

“We are just a live music venue. We don’t have food, we don’t have gaming and without knowing anytime in the foreseeable future when we could have live music back again, there’s no point,” Faith Zaumeyer, co-owner of Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor, said.

Between being shut down for months, re-opening with new guidelines, and getting a new landlord of their building, she says it just didn’t make sense to say they were a profitable business.

With the new guidelines under Governor Steve Sisolak’s statewide pause, Zaumeyer says they can only have 25 people in at a time, but that isn’t the only problem.

“25 people don’t come in here on a daily basis. Our customers are actually the kind of people that really care about this and they’re trying really hard not to go out and put everybody at risk,” Zaumeyer said.

The second co-owner of Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor Josh Smith said after having to close their doors in March due to COVID-19 and then reopening with restrictions, it became almost impossible to follow the rules while still running a profitable business.

“We spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to do it right. But to shut a business down when the only thing we do is live music and sell drinks. We don’t sell food, we don’t have gambling, we don’t have anything like that,” Smith said.

He said after the original shutdown, there were still a lot of things that they were expected to pay for with having very little help.

“We still had to pay all of our rent, we still had to buy our liquor license back, we still had to buy our cabaret license back and were offered really no support at all, there’s really no way that anybody could do that and it’s very disheartening,” Smith said.

Smith and Zaumeyer said they are entirely grateful for the community and their customers and the support they have provided over the years.

Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor will be open until New Year’s Eve and their hours can be found here.

