Advertisement

Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge

The scene of a fatal crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists on December 10, 2020.
The scene of a fatal crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists on December 10, 2020.(Jeremy Chen / KTNV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors in Las Vegas say the driver of a box truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last week told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel but had a high level of methamphetamine in his system.

Jordan Barson of Kingman, Arizona, faces 12 felony charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Las Vegas.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Barson is in custody at the Mohave County Jail in Arizona. Court and jail records do not show that he has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Westbound I-80 was closed early on the morning of Wednesday, December 16 after a crash...
3 vehicles, including semi, involved in crash on I-80
The first COVID vaccine doses are delivered to the WCHD
Washoe County receives the COVID vaccine

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't expected to slow down Reno's growth, says one local developer.
Pandemic could accelerate Reno’s rise says longtime local developer
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus identified
Driver identified in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley
The single vehicle rollover on I-80 at Nightingale Road killed the driver.
NHP identifies driver killed in crash on IR80