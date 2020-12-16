Advertisement

Check fraud and ID/mail theft suspect arrested

Hector Salinas was arrested in connection with a large-scale mail theft and check fraud case.
Hector Salinas was arrested in connection with a large-scale mail theft and check fraud case.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:02 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 36 year-old Sparks man is in custody in connection with a large-scale mail theft and check fraud case. Investigators say the arrest was made thanks to alert citizens in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted by construction workers about a suspicious vehicle driving through Hidden Valley. The driver and passenger of that vehicle reportedly stopped at multiple homes and were seen stealing mail. When deputies responded to the area they were unable to locate the vehicle. Shortly after deputies spoke with residents, people living in the neighborhood identified the suspect vehicle and were able to tell deputies its exact location.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, they reportedly saw multiple Nevada drivers licenses, checks, and mail strewn over the dashboard, backseat, and console. They also found an accordion file folder filled with documents that belonged to 34 different individuals, stolen mail, an owner’s manual to a credit card embosser, multiple fake drivers licenses, check stock paper, and fraudulent checks.

Stolen mail and IDs, along with fraudulent checks seized during a recent arrest by WCSO.
Stolen mail and IDs, along with fraudulent checks seized during a recent arrest by WCSO.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Hector Salinas, 36, originally gave deputies a Nevada drivers license belonging to someone else, and identified himself as that man during his arrest. Deputies later discovered his true identity and learned that Salinas was wanted on a parole violation. According to investigators, he was on parole for previous fraud related crimes.

Salinas is currently charged with possessing a fake/fraudulent drivers license, intent to utter a fictitious bill/note/check, using the identity of another to avoid or delay prosecution, and for violating parole.

The driver of the vehicle, Jennifer Penman, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended drivers license, not having vehicle insurance, and for driving with an expired registration.

The U.S. Postal Inspector aided deputies in the on-scene investigation. Officials say more charges may be added.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police have closed off an area around the Motel 6 at Prater Way and Victorian Avenue.
One person hospitalized after shooting in Sparks
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Westbound I-80 was closed early on the morning of Wednesday, December 16 after a crash...
3 vehicles, including semi, involved in crash on I-80
The first COVID vaccine doses are delivered to the WCHD
Washoe County receives the COVID vaccine

Latest News

The scene of a fatal crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists on December 10, 2020.
Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge
The COVID-19 pandemic isn't expected to slow down Reno's growth, says one local developer.
Pandemic could accelerate Reno’s rise says longtime local developer
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus identified
Driver identified in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley