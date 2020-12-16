Check fraud and ID/mail theft suspect arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 36 year-old Sparks man is in custody in connection with a large-scale mail theft and check fraud case. Investigators say the arrest was made thanks to alert citizens in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted by construction workers about a suspicious vehicle driving through Hidden Valley. The driver and passenger of that vehicle reportedly stopped at multiple homes and were seen stealing mail. When deputies responded to the area they were unable to locate the vehicle. Shortly after deputies spoke with residents, people living in the neighborhood identified the suspect vehicle and were able to tell deputies its exact location.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, they reportedly saw multiple Nevada drivers licenses, checks, and mail strewn over the dashboard, backseat, and console. They also found an accordion file folder filled with documents that belonged to 34 different individuals, stolen mail, an owner’s manual to a credit card embosser, multiple fake drivers licenses, check stock paper, and fraudulent checks.

Stolen mail and IDs, along with fraudulent checks seized during a recent arrest by WCSO. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Hector Salinas, 36, originally gave deputies a Nevada drivers license belonging to someone else, and identified himself as that man during his arrest. Deputies later discovered his true identity and learned that Salinas was wanted on a parole violation. According to investigators, he was on parole for previous fraud related crimes.

Salinas is currently charged with possessing a fake/fraudulent drivers license, intent to utter a fictitious bill/note/check, using the identity of another to avoid or delay prosecution, and for violating parole.

The driver of the vehicle, Jennifer Penman, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended drivers license, not having vehicle insurance, and for driving with an expired registration.

The U.S. Postal Inspector aided deputies in the on-scene investigation. Officials say more charges may be added.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.